DALLAS — The malls in North Texas are offering an elevated shopping experience, according to a recent list. Grapevine Mills and Galleria Dallas are among some of the best places to shop, according to the USA Today 10Best list.

The list is comprised of a list of editors and experts came up with before being voted on by USA Today readers. Voters took into consideration a number of factors including the variety of stores, restaurants, events and ease of access.

At No.8 is Grapevine Mall, located in Grapevine, Texas, just outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Grapevine is a mall fit for Texas where everything is bigger. The shopping center includes a SEA LIFE aquarium, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Peppa Pig’s Land of Play and Rainforest Cafe. The mall also hosts after-hours entertainment, including The Escape Room, a gaming bistro, a bowling alley and a dine-in AMC-30.

Falling slightly short of the top spot and coming in at No.3 is Galleria Dallas. Located in North Dallas, the shopping center is your typical indoor mall, but this includes an indoor ice rink that stays open year-round. The three-story mall has 30 dining options and a variety of retail stores.

The best mall in the U.S., according to USA Today, is the Aventura Mall located in Florida.

USA Today's full 10Best list: