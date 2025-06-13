RALEIGH, N.C. — Business owners in Raleigh are preparing for the scheduled "No Kings" protest, that's set to take place on Saturday.

It's calling for social and political change, but they are also drawing attention to businesses in their path — to potential new customers.

Mona Cheko owns Mona Pita Mediterranean Grill, a restaurant down the street from where the protest is scheduled to take place.

The protest’s event page says its a peaceful rally in support of a government by and for the people



The protest is scheduled to take place on the sidewalks of Capital Boulevard between the intersecting streets of Old Wake Forest Road and Oak Forest Drive, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.

Cheko and her husband have been serving the community with their Mediterranean food since 2013. She takes pride in her food.

“Everything has to be fresh," Cheko said. "Then when you order, I make the food fast, I memorize the orders."

Cheko said her favorite part of the job is the relationships she’s built with her customers.

“I feel like they're my family," Cheko said.

“The concern is like all the stores to be like safe and nobody gets hurt from protesters and all the kind of people, even if they like to protest or not, to be safe," Cheko said.

Cheko said she wants the community to come and eat, whether they are protesters or not.

“They have to do what they have to do. And I'm open to everybody. If they came and ate and relaxed, I would be happy more,” Cheko said.