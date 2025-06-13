TAMPA, Fla. — Car accidents are the third leading cause of death for Hispanics nationwide, and those numbers are continuing to increase.

One Tampa Bay-based is trying to help bridge potential communication gaps so Spanish-speaking residents can get the help they need after an accident.

What You Need To Know Injured Call HD is a medical helpline designed to assist people



The business will be celebrating four years in business in July



Their goal is to be a connector for people to get to a doctor after an accident

People like Colombia native Joana del Castillo have benefited, as her life today is a far cry from where she was two years ago.

Castillo says she was in a car accident that impacted her day-to-day life.

“I didn’t go on walks. I didn’t have the energy. I stayed home because of the pain I felt in my body and in my head,” she said.

Castillo says she didn’t know what to do or how to get help.

That’s where Injured Call HD came in, a free medical helpline designed to assist people.

Kaitlynn Huerta is the CEO and her husband, Joseph Huerta, is the CFO.

Kaitlynn says language barriers can prevent effective communication with law enforcement and healthcare providers, which can leave Hispanics feeling isolated and confused.

“We’re making it available for everyone,” Kaitlynn said. “You don’t need to know an attorney that knows a judge that knows a person that goes over there to be able to get proper treatment.”

Jospeh says their goal is to educate the Hispanic community who to do after an accident.

They’re doing that by sharing information at events, translating their website to Spanish and having people available that can speak the language.

“(We) just want to make sure that patient at the top number one priority is getting them to feel better,” Joseph said.

Another roadblock is some people don’t have access to legal resources or support following a crash.

That was the case for Castillo, but now she’s taking what she learned to help others.

“I feel more confident because I know what to do,” she said.

While it can be frightening to get into a car accident, Castillo says seeking help sooner rather than later has transformed her life for the better.

Injured Call HD has partnered with over 100 doctors across several counties in Florida and leadership says over 100 patients call everyday looking for help.