Bari’s Pork Store has been a fixture on 64th Street and 18th Avenue in Borough Park for 37 years.

But on June 30, this Brooklyn staple will shut its doors.

A big sign in the shop’s window explains the decision to close, blaming inflation, rising costs and slower foot traffic.

What You Need To Know Bari’s pork store has been a fixture on 64th street and 18th avenue in borough park for 37 years



There used to be five different locations. This is the last one standing, but they are closing their doors for good on June 30



A big sign in the shop’s window explains they are closing due to inflation, high costs and slower foot traffic



The sign also reads, "Unfortunately, the phrase 'support your local business' has fallen on many deaf ears”

The sign outside also reads, “Unfortunately, the phrase 'support your local business’ has fallen on many deaf ears.”

Co-owner George Firrantello told NY1 they've been thinking about the decision for a while but have been putting it off for the past six months.

"We didn't want to close this way, but we were forced to," Firrantello said. Everything has gone up in price, very expensive. so people actually might be looking for quantity instead of quality. And unfortunately, we can't give them that. We can only give them quality."

Bari's Pork Store is known for both the quality of its meats and the quality of its customer service.

"You're recognized as a customer, not a dollar. And that's what we treat people here. We recognize our customers as family," Firrantello said.

The decision to close up shop is difficult for many of their loyal customers. To them, this Italian specialty store is more than just their local butcher — it’s an instrumental part of their community.

Samantha Savarese called the news "heartbreaking."

"It's sad because you get to love the workers, and you depend on the produce that they give you," she said.

Eddie Nevarez has been shopping at Bari's Pork Store for 10 years. He finds it hard to see a business like this "disappear."

"This is like a piece of history, a piece of a piece of culture is being taken away," Nevarez said.

Bari's Pork Store used to have five locations across Brooklyn. This is the last one standing.

Co-owner Anthony Turrigiano knows how the sausage is made. He started working in a butcher shop when he was 14 years old. He loves his job because of the connection he gets to build with customers.

"Meeting people is the greatest thing in our lives," he told NY1.

Tears swelled in his eyes when talking about closing.

"It’s not easy," he told NY1. "I've been in the stores almost all my life."

Turrigiano hopes people will choose to shop at local businesses moving forward in order to keep them going.