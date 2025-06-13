OHIO — Ohio farmers are facing a bit of a delay as their corn crop is slow to emerge, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

What You Need To Know Farmers reported 68% of their corn emerged by June 9



In 2024, farmers reported 83% of the crop emerged



Each week, Spectrum News 1 anchor Chuck Ringwalt and agriculture expert Andy Vance discuss an aspect of the state's agricultural landscape

“The big issue, of course, is that it just took a long time to get the crop in the ground,” agriculture expert Andy Vance said. "It's been rain, rain, rain."

From 2020 through 2024, on average, Ohio's farmers reported 81% of corn emerged by June 9.

However, summer has not officially start for another week, and there is a fair amount of time between now and harvest.

“The story for this one is that it's far from written at this point,” Vance said.

The Ag Report airs every Friday on Spectrum News 1.