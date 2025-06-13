DE PERE, Wis. — The 50-Yard Challenge is a nationwide program. It’s part of the “Raising Men and Women Lawn Care” service organization.

It’s a challenge to get kids to put down video games and get outside while also making a difference in the lives of others.

Kids ages 8 to 17 accept a challenge to mow 50 yards for the elderly, disabled, veterans and single parents.

Brown County fourth grader Jeremiah Schilling accepted the 50-Yard Challenge. So, this summer he’s rounding corners of swing sets instead of rounding bases playing baseball.

"It sounded fun, and it's really helped, and it's really helpful for people," Jeremiah said.

Rodney Smith is the organization’s founder. Smith said kids are not only helping those in need, but they’re also making an impact in their community.

"It shows kids that you know, there is more to life. They can make a difference, even if, with a small lawn mower," Smith said.

Kids like Jeremiah mow lawns for free. For those getting their grass cut, Smith said this can help make ends meet.

"They can use their extra funds for food, medication, and other things they really need. So, I just want to instill a good character in these kids that are taking part in of the 50-yard challenge," Smith said.

Kia Schilling is Jeremiah’s mother. She said since Jeremiah accepted this challenge, he’s become more focused and selfless.

"He loves being able to do something that matters. So, he's, he's been excited to get up and come and mow, and it's been, it's been fun to watch him just grow up a little bit this summer," Schilling said.

This fourth grader has mowed four lawns. Jeremiah said he enjoys splitting his summers between playing right field and working as an amateur landscaper.

He also said it’s satisfying to spend his warm afternoons trimming the lawns of those in need.

"It's helpful to them and because some parents can't do that anymore," Jeremiah said.

So, one day Jeremiah may have another title — entrepreneur.

To participate in this challenge, all you need to do is send a photo holding a sign saying “I accept the 50-Yard Challenge,” and in return, the organzation will send a white "Raising Men/Women" shirt along with shades & ear protection to get started.

For every 10 lawns cut, you will get a new color shirt.