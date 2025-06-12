COLUMBUS, Ohio — While nearly 60% of American women in their 40s and 50s still color their hair, according to a recent analysis from Scandinavian Biolabs, some women are embracing their natural gray — challenging long-held beauty standards one strand at a time.

What You Need To Know

Most American women in their 40s and 50s still dye their hair, but some are choosing to go gray naturally



Chris Crump created Slate Strands to provide products and services for textured, graying hair



For Crump and her clients, going gray is about confidence, identity, and rejecting outdated beauty standards

In Columbus, hairstylist and entrepreneur Chris Crump is among those leading that quiet resistance. After going gray at 27, Crump spent years covering it up. But motherhood, and the maintenance of constant coloring, made her reconsider.

“I had my daughter, and I was tired of coloring my hair. It just took too much to maintain,” Crump said.

She also noticed a lack of haircare options for people like her, those with textured, graying hair. That realization inspired her to launch Slate Strands, a salon and product line designed specifically for women with similar needs.

“Since I had been doing hair for so long, if it was hard for me, what about all the women who are in the same space that I am?” she said.

Though Crump no longer works full-time behind the chair, she still shares her expertise, including with clients like Laurel Beatty Blunt, who said she now embraces her gray hair fully.

“I love my gray hair, and now that I let it actually go gray, I want it to go grayer quicker,” Beatty Blunt said.

For Crump, the choice to go gray is about more than hair. It’s about confidence, visibility, and rejecting the idea that aging should be hidden.

“I tell people all the time, being an early grayer, I’ve never been as confident as I do now at 42 than I did at 22,” she said.

And for many of her clients, embracing gray has become a powerful way to embrace themselves, unapologetically.