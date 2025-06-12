The proposed bill that would put a five-year moratorium on the use of sewage sludge on farmland passed the New York state Senate on Thursday.

For decades, spreading sludge — also known as biosolids – was seen as an acceptable practice to fertilize farm fields, but now residents nearby are experiencing contamination of their drinking wells by forever chemicals, or PFAS.

“What we do with biosolids from wastewater has now become a really dangerous situation as we concentrate [it with] PFAS, POFOA, pharmaceuticals, heavy metals, really creating a toxic sludge,” state Sen. Peter Harckham said during session. "Unfortunately, this has been given to farmers and now a body of science is showing this is impacting wells, water quality and could impact crop health.”

The bill passed 48-11.

“This is an important moment where farmers and environmentalists came together to address some complex challenges. The five-year moratorium gives us time to do a lot of things, to test, to figure out what to do with the biosolids waste that’s coming from our wastewater treatment plants. And what to do to help farmers who may have contaminated soil,” Harckham said in an interview with Spectrum News 1.

The bill’s companion Assembly legislation is currently in that chamber’s Rules Committee, but Harckham said he hopes they will have the same result.

“I think this was an important step forward,” he said.