GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thousands of jobs are coming to Piedmont Triad International Airport with a major manufacturing investment by JetZero, officials said Thursday.

What You Need To Know





Community leaders and airport officials are expected to make a formal announcement at the airport on Ted Johnson Parkway on Thursday.

Before its North Carolina investment, the company received a $235 million U.S. Air Force contract to expedite its “commercial demonstrator”, with its first flight set for 2027. They've also partnered with United to purchase 100 airplanes, along with an option for 100 more if things work out.

JetZero is based out of Long Beach, California. The company deals with commercial, freight and military platforms, with the goal off delivering the world's first all-wing commercially designed airplane.

“JetZero is focused on one key technology – the airframe – that enables us to address all of the barriers to growth," Tom O’Leary, CEO and co-founder of JetZero, said. "This program is the only one in development today that promises efficiency and an elevated customer experience.”