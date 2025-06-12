MILWAUKEE — Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors (GMAR) released housing statistic from May 2024 that showed there is high demand for homes in the Milwaukee area, but the supply is still low.

Mike Ruzicka is the president of the GMAR. Ruzicka said it’s a great market for sellers, because houses are getting top dollar and a lot of people are in the market for a home.

“Generally, most houses will probably get one or two offers on them within a short order, within three or four days,” Ruzicka said

On Wednesday, his organization released figures for May that show home sales in the metropolitan Milwaukee market have remained essentially unchanged since the same time last year.

The group said the market is still feeling the impact of higher mortgage interest rates. There is also a high demand and low supply for homes in a key price range.

“The market right now in Southeast Wisconsin and the greater Milwaukee area, is really tight,” said Ruzicka. “We’re at about one month of inventory, and that means that sellers have a great opportunity to sell for top dollar.

“The buyers aren’t going to negotiate a price down very much. Generally, you want to be around six months of inventory. That’s kind of a balanced market where buyers and sellers have an equal opportunity to negotiate."

David Clark is an emeritus professor of economics at Marquette University and a consultant for the Wisconsin Realtors Association. He said he expects supply will grow as baby boomers downsize.

“I do think that over time, you will see more baby boomers who are shifting out single family housing and those properties will find their way onto the market,” said Clark.

Clark said potential home buyers might consider buying during the off-peak season to receive a lower price on a home. He said the slowest part of the year is January through the end of February.

“We still have very strong excess demand for housing and that is going to continue for a while but we are kind of moving towards being closer to a balanced market,” said Clark.

Ruzicka predicted interest rates will remain in the 6% to 7% range for quite a while and the days of 3% or 4% interest rates are long gone.

He said that means people need to be prepared when they go house hunting.

“You have to get all your ducks in a row, so if you go visit a house that you like, you can jump on it right away because many houses are going to have multiple offers on them,” he said.