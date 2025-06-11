A proposed 3.2 million square foot Amazon warehouse in the town of Wawayanda could receive millions of dollars in tax breaks.

The Payment In Lieu Of Taxes application, or PILOT, is seeking a tax break over 20 years where Amazon would be exempted from $31 million in taxes.

The discussion over the warehouse has heated up as an outspoken group of residents has rallied to try and stop the project. They've had some support from state Sen. James Skoufis, a staunch critic of tax breaks for mega-corporations, who also opposes the Amazon PILOT.

The proposed warehouse would be built off Route 6 in the town. Currently, the site is occupied by a quarry. Construction would cost over $400 million.

Skoufis called the PILOT "highway robbery" and noted that the majority of the jobs at the warehouse would pay $18 an hour — approximately minimum wage by the time construction is projected to finish in 2028.

"Orange County is oversaturated with warehouses," Skoufis said. "And that's before you get to all these other warehouses that are currently being proposed. There is just not enough warehouse workers or people interested in being a warehouse worker in Orange County to even staff all of these proposals that we're talking about."

Conor Eckert, president of the Orange County partnership, says it’s necessary for Orange County to give Amazon this tax break.

“Approximately $90 million in new tax revenue across a tax action jurisdictions over the life of the project," he said. "And that means funding the fire district, the ambulance district, the school district. And if this project were not to move forward over that same period, we would only have $4 million in revenue over that period.”

The Orange County Industrial Development Agency held a public hearing on the decision to grant Amazon a PILOT on Tuesday night. An agreement with Orange County would mandate 85% of the workforce is considered local.

Some of the local residents at the hearing wore orange shirts with a frowning face mimicking Amazon's smiling logo. They created the grassroots activist group "Save Wawayanda" and stand in opposition to the Amazon project and several other proposed warehouses to be built in the 35-square-mile town.

Leislie Hanes, the co-chair of the group, says residents don’t want the noise and air pollution, and the increased traffic that would come from facility.

“We live in a rural district," she said. "They want to turn it into a semi industrial, 24/7 work atmosphere. That does not fit.”