In a unanimous vote Wednesday evening, the Steuben County town of Cameron passed a local law banning the use of sewage sludge on farm fields.

“I’ve been wanting this level of town action for 39 years now,” said Wayne Wells, a resident of Cameron whose creek has been tainted by forever chemicals, which he believes came from the neighboring farm’s use of sewage sludge.

During last month’s public hearing, no one in attendance spoke in opposition to the local law. Cameron Town Supervisor Robert Manley said the town also didn’t receive opposition letters following the hearing.

This comes shortly after Schoharie County passed a local law banning sewage sludge, and Albany County extended its moratorium. The town of Thurston, which neighbors Cameron, passed their local law in October 2023.

A bill proposed in both the state Senate and the Assembly earlier this year would place a five-year moratorium on the use of sewage sludge. Steuben and Albany counties sent letters in support of the state bill. With the legislative session ending this week, Assemblywoman Anna Kelles said there is bipartisan support for the bill.

“The data exists to show that it’s an issue, so the facts are there, and the demand is there and I think that the bill as written right now, is the first step as a responsible response to the real concerns that have been expressed by New Yorkers,” Kelles said.

The bill has been sent to the Ways and Means Committee in the Assembly and is on the state Senate floor calendar.