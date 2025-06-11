GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Public Market is envisioned as a space to bring more people to downtown Green Bay while also sparking additional economic development in the city.

“This is going to be one of the coolest places in downtown Green Bay and it will be a catalyst for economic development,” said Ron Franklin, the vice president of operations for the market. “Fancy words for saying we’re going to make sure this place draws enough people down here to make sure all the other businesses in this area succeed as well but that it also grows the development down here.”

What You Need To Know The Green Bay Public Market is expected to open in 2026 Construction delays have pushed the opening date back. The initial goal was to have the market open by the NFL Draft About half the tenant spaces are filled The $22 million project is supported by a multi-channel capital campaign

Work started on the four-decade old building in early 2024. The initial goal was to have the market open by the NFL Draft at the end of April. That’s been pushed back to next year.

“Construction delays, being able to order some of the products and materials we need for construction,” Franklin said. “There’s always going to be delays and changes in that. We are continually working through those.”

The $22 million project is supported by a multi-channel capital campaign. It includes private donations.

Project leaders expect the public market to spur additional the development of additional housing, commercial space and parking infrastructure.

“The companies in particular, they are excited about this project because it is a magnet talent,” said Brooke Hafs, the vice president of donor engagement for On Broadway. “It shows a vibrant downtown. It makes people want to live here.”

She said the market is geared to serving people who live in the downtown and surrounding areas, as well as visitors.

“We have this tremendous growth in residential density in our downtown and people need a place to go get really great, high quality, food,” Hafs said.

Franklin said about half the tenant spaces are filled. Which businesses that are occupying those spaces is still being held close to the vest.

“I can tell you there’s going to be a really cool mix of ready-to-go food, coffee. We are going to have a brewery,” he said. “You’re going to have the traditional parts of a public market. You’ll see a seafood shop, you’ll see meats, you’ll see fresh produce. There will also be cheese, wine. Maybe there will be some Mexican. Maybe there will be sushi. Maybe there will be some burgers, donuts.”