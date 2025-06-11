MILWAUKEE — Adam Pawlak won the newest episode of "Cutthroat Kitchen: Knives Out."

Pawlak, the chef and owner of Egg & Flour Pasta Bar in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, competed on the latest episode of the "Cutthroat" reboot series that aired on Tuesday, July 1.

"I am going to do anything I need to do in that kitchen to win that $25,000," Pawlak said in the beginning of the episode. "I will backstab. I will spend money. It does not matter."

And win he did.

Beating out three other chefs and a slew of sabotages, Pawlak took home $14,500.

His winning dish in round two, impressing the episode's judge Maneet Chauhan, was a mixed berry and brown butter crepe, complete with hazelnut, peanut crumble and cinnamon cream.

The show, hosted by Brian Malarkey, premiered May 13. It’s similar to the network’s original “Cutthroat Kitchen,” which ran for 15 seasons.

Each episode features a new group of competitors; everyone starts with $25,000. In the first round, they’ll be “served sabotages” and can bid on advantages to help them during the round using their initial pot. They have one minute to gather ingredients before tackling challenges. One chef will be cut at the end of the round. The winning chef will have an extra $1,000 added to their bank.

In the next round, chefs can bid on sabotages to wreak havoc on their competitors. The winning chef of round two also wins the competition overall and will take home any money left in their bank.

Pawlak's episode is now available to stream the next day on Max and discovery+.