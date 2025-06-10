WISCONSIN — Tourism in the Badger State last year broke records for a third year in a row.

The industry generated $25.8 billion for the state, according to the Evers administration. Per day, that’s $70 million. In 2023, the state recorded an impact of $25 billion.

Of the total impact, $16.3 billion was in direct visitor spending, with lodging seeing the biggest sales

Wisconsin also had a record-breaking number of visitors last year, with 114.4 million people coming to enjoy the state. That’s 1.4 million more people than 2023.

Tourism last year also allowed the state to gain $1.7 billion in state and local revenue.

“Folks, Wisconsin just scored a tourism hat trick, with a record-high economic impact for tourism for the third year in a row, a record-high number of folks visiting our state, and record-high revenue generated from this critical industry. Tourism is such an important and amazing industry for our state, and I’m proud we’re on a record-breaking roll under my administration,” said Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wisconsin, in a press release.

Of the total impact, $16.3 billion was in direct visitor spending. Lodging, and food and beverage industries saw the biggest impact, with $4.4 billion and $4.3 billion, respectively. Behind that, retail saw direct visitor spending of $3.1 billion, transportation at $2.2 billion, and recreation and entertainment at $2.2 billion.



The area of largest growth in direct spending year over year was in the recreation and entertainment sector, with 4.8% growth from 2023 to 2024.

When broken down by county, some areas with the biggest percent change in economic impact from 2023 to 2024 include: Adams County (6.8%), Rock County (5.7%), Racine County (5.7%), Brown County (5.4%), Outagamie County (5.3%), Calumet County (5.1%) and Door County (5.1%).

Of all those who visited last year, 68.5 billion were day visitors and 45.9 billion were overnight. While overnight visitors had flatline growth year over year, their spending still outnumbered day visitors, at $10.7 billion.

Aside from money, the industry also helped support jobs for people in the state. There were 182,000 part-time and full-time jobs supported in 2024, an increase of 2.2% from 2023. The food and beverage industry saw the biggest impact, with over 51,000 jobs supported due to visitor activity. Lodging was directly behind, with over 33,000 jobs supported.

Wisconsin Department of Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers said all of this is an “accomplishment the entire state can celebrate.”

“The impact of the visitor economy is felt statewide. Tourism sustains livelihoods and local businesses, uplifts communities, and powers Wisconsin’s economy,” said Sayers in a release.



Evers included $34 million in his 2023-25 budget for the Department of Tourism. That paid off, with nearly 11 million users visiting the Travel Wisconsin website due to expanded marketing efforts.

The governor’s latest budget includes more investments in tourism, though it hasn’t been passed yet.