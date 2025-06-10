WISCONSIN — Wisconsin business leaders’ biggest concern is the state of the national economy, according to a survey released by Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce (WMC).

The state’s largest business group survey found that when asked about the biggest concern facing their business, 36% of state business leaders said the national economy.

Thirteen percent said global economic conditions were a concern. Health care costs and labor availability were also listed by business leaders as concerns.

“Uncertainty always has an economic impact,” said Kurt R. Bauer, WMC president and CEO. “Trade, the status of the federal budget reconciliation package, and unnerving geopolitics are unpredictable at best right now. So, it is no surprise that Wisconsin business leaders are concerned about how their business – and the broader economy – will fare in the months and years to come.”

The WMC survey also found that employers aren’t having as much difficulty finding workers. In fact, it was the lowest number recorded by the business group in over a decade.

Around 52% of employers said they were having difficulty finding employees. That percentage was 63% only six months ago, when the last survey went out.

The last time levels were that low was in the summer of 2014 WMC study.

“Many businesses are delaying decisions and investments, including hiring, while a slow economy has more people looking for work,” Bauer said, explaining the data.

Wisconsin’s employment rate sits at 3.3%, according to April 2025 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s lower than the national rate of 4.2%.

A majority of business leaders in the study — 68% — said they thought Wisconsin’s economy was “moderate.” Twenty percent said it was “strong” and 12% said it was “weak.” This is comparable to how state business leaders see the U.S. economy, with 67% saying it was “moderate.”

Many, 92%, seemed to think their business would continue to be profitable over the next six months. That comes following data that shows a large amount of leaders’ businesses were profitable in the last six months. At least 86% were still seeing profits.

When asked what could be done to help their business, 38% of state leaders said making health care more affordable. Reducing and reforming regulations was behind that, with 23% saying that would be beneficial.

A total of 208 employers were surveyed for the summer 2025 edition of the WMC outlook study.