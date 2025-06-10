OHIO — Pixelle Specialty Solutions sent an updated WARN notice to its employees on Tuesday, June 10, alerting employees that the Chillicother paper mill will end production by Aug. 10, 2025.

The company originally announced its closure in April, before Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-OH, sent a scathing letter to the company leading to Pixelle saying it would delay closure until later this year.

What You Need To Know Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced it would close its Chillicothe location by Aug. 10



The closure is set to affect 800 employees Officials recently opened a resource center and are hosting a job fair for affected employees Pixelle said a longer delay was no longer possible

"Since the initial announcement in April, Pixelle has worked diligently with government and community partners to explore every viable path forward," the company said in a news release. "Pixelle continues to provide impacted employees with a range of support resources, including career transition services, job placement assistance, and ongoing access to the Employee Assistance Program to help navigate this transition."

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, announced several new state efforts for the affected 800 employees including a job fair and the opening of a resource center.

According to Pixelle, while the initial shutdown timing was paused in good faith several factors such as customer demand and staffing levels have declined that a further delay is not possible.

"As a result, the updated WARN notice reflects a new date of August 10, 2025, as our last date of operation of the Chillicothe Paper Mill," a news release from the company reads. "The Company will continue working with JobsOhio and federal, state, and local officials regarding the future of the site and support for impacted employees."

Pixelle said it is exploring viable sale opportunities, but is preparing for decommissioning to proceed absent a sale to a qualified buyer.

The Chillicothe Paper Mill property will be transferred to an entity designated by JobsOhio for consideration to support long-term redevelopment of the site if there is no sale.