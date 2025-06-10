MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A local nonprofit is hoping to raise awareness in the month of June for kids to stay on top of their dental hygiene health.

Community Smiles Dental is a nonprofit that serves kids and those with special needs who rely on Medicaid or don’t have insurance. This month, Community Smiles Dental said it is hoping to raise awareness and funds with its “Healthy Smiles Campaign” to continue its mission.

Staying on top of dental care isn’t always easy, especially in the summer. Stack that on top of finding a dentist that accepts Medicaid, and things can get tricky.

“As a parent of two children, I couldn’t imagine what it would be like to have one of my kids to tell me that their teeth hurt,” Community Smiles Dental CEO Scott Marshall said. “And then I call around to dentists and am told because of my insurance, I’m not able to go there. Having us provide that dental home for a family to see a dentist and get that taken away right away for their child is so important to me.”

Marshall said their mission is important and they are hoping to raise more awareness about the work they do to those in need in the community.

“Making sure that something like tooth pain or decay or getting way too many cavities is something that they don’t have to worry about,” Marshall said. “So, they can focus on going to school and playing with their friends and just being a kid.”

On average, Community Smiles Dental said it serves over 4,500 kids a year and has over 12,000 appointments. Marshall said each appointment costs around $55.

“For us, our mission is our passion,” Marshall said. “Kids should be seeing the dentist every six months, getting that cleaning, being told to floss a little bit more.”

Marshall said he hopes this campaign can help fund the work they do and bring in more kids to get the dental care they need.