DALLAS, N.C. — An increase in medical supply production has come to Dallas, North Carolina.

What You Need To Know Premix Inc. held a grand opening for its new manufacturing for plastic resin in Dallas, N.C. on Tuesday



The plant will produce raw materials for diagnostic testing supplies, electronic packaging and the energy sector



It’s funded by a $80 million investment from the Department of Defense and Department of Health and Human Services, approved under the Biden administration



It's a step toward enhancing the U.S. supply chain, said John Knox with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“The Premix facility we’re celebrating today establishes a domestic supply chain of carbon black,” he said. “The raw material that makes pipette tips possible.”

Pipette tips are the plastic droppers medical professionals use for diagnostic testing — for COVID-19 tests, for example.

Premix Inc., a Finnish-based conductive plastics producer says these raw materials manufactured here will allow for hospitals to get more diagnostic testing materials directly from the U.S., allowing companies to make them in a more sterile way, according to Knox.

“Carbon black is not your everyday plastic. It’s a resin engineered for chemical resistance, dimensional stability and clean, contaminate-free processing,” he said.

A $79.9 million contract was awarded to Premix for the facility during the Biden era from American Rescue Plan Act in 2022 through the Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Knox says it’s an ongoing effort for the Trump administration.

“The opening of this facility is a significant milestone in the Trump administration’s efforts to onshore and expand domestic manufacturing and ensure America is prepared for the future medical emergencies,” Knox said.

The U.S. currently relies on China, Mexico and Canada for plastic imports, with President Donald Trump imposing 30% tariffs on Chinese imports — up from a 10% import tax on plastic resin from China in March.

Ryan Kilkelly, the plant operations manager, said the materials they produce here aren’t only for medical supples.

“The packing industry — electronics packaging, in particular, is very big for us, the health care industry. The energy sector is also a market for us as well,” he said.

According to the Gaston County website, the plant is expected to bring 30 new jobs to the area.

In addition to shipping these materials across the U.S., Kilkelly said they’ll be exporting these materials to other countries, including Mexico and Finland.