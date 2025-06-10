ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Businesses across New York state are looking to hire thousands of workers this summer. But finding good employees can be a challenge for owners.

When Kelli Harmor got her first job, she never thought 40 years later she’d still be there.

She started working at McDonald's during her junior year of high school and worked just about every position since then.

“I started as a crew person," said Harmor. "Then I worked my way up to shift manager, assistant manager and then general manager."

Part of Harmor's job now includes training and mentoring employees, and that includes her daughter, Ashley, who tried other jobs but kept finding herself coming back to work there.

“It’s easier,” Ashley said. “It makes me work harder and do better than I know I can."

Ashley tried other jobs but kept finding herself coming back to work here. Part of the reason she says is because of the Archways to Opportunity program. It provides free college tuition to any McDonald’s employee.

“As someone who actually paid for school before and now not having to pay for school, it’s a lot easier," Ashley said. "I don’t have the extra bills."

The restaurant industry plans to hire almost 500,000 workers across the country this summer, according to the National Restaurant Association. In New York state, just McDonald’s plans to hire around 16,000 employees.

Franchise owner Louis Buono says programs like Archways to Opportunity make attracting and keeping workers easier.

“It was a no-brainer," Buono said. "It’s an easy benefit that we could offer for our people to retain them and for longevity."

Both Ashley and Kelli are taking part in the Archways program and are going back to school together for degrees in the psychology field.

"We’re holding each other accountable," Kelli said. "Just saying, 'Hey, did you get your stuff done?'"

“It’s an opportunity that some people don’t see McDonald’s as being able to offer," Buono said. "Some people just see McDonald’s as a part-time job that would go nowhere. There’s so much more to offer."