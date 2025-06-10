APPLETON, Wis. — A Fox Valley business owner said he’s been living a nightmare after a contractor took his deposit and did no work.

Hugo Ramirez’s ice cream shop, Frio Mexican Treats, in Appleton has served sweet Spanish treats for several years.

Ramirez wanted to expand into a catering business, so he hired a contractor to convert his 2019 Ford Transit 250 van into a food truck. Ramirez said that’s when his troubles began and he has a warning for others.

Ramirez described the work that was supposed to happen inside his van.

“The van was supposed to have a three-sink compartment, handwash sink. He was supposed to install a little kitchen hood and everything, so it can pass health code for a food truck,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said his van was supposed to be converted into a food truck so that he could start a catering business. He said the work was supposed to be completed in three to four weeks after a contract was signed.

But after months of dealing with a contractor, he said the van conversion hasn’t even started.

“Disappointment. It’s more like the stress, regardless of money,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said last December, he reached out on Facebook for recommendations for businesses to convert his van.

“The Wandering Table” responded and recommended Imagine Design Build owned by Jon Karisny.

“I brought in the van so you can check him out and kind of like give him, like an estimate, like a walk-through,” Ramirez said.

On March 18, 2025, Ramirez and Jon Karisny signed a contract to convert the van into a food truck. Ramirez said Jon Karsiny quoted $4,700 for the total project and Ramirez paid a $2,700 deposit.

“I give him a $1,700 check and $1,000 cash,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez said after receiving the deposit, Jon Karisny never started the work.

“So, I’ll give them a few other weeks, no response. I call in a few times, no response, until I went to a shop, and I called him from outside. I got no response,” Ramirez said.

Spectrum News reached out to Jon Karisny. He declined an interview but provided the following statement:

“We are a reputable business and work hard at what we do. We have no comment regarding this matter.”

Ramirez eventually learned that The Wandering Table, the business that recommended Jon Karisny via Facebook, is owned by Heather Karisny.

Court records show Jon and Heather Karisny are married. Heather Karisny also declined to comment for this story.

Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau has these tips before you sign with a contractor:

Pay with credit card and avoid cash

Stagger payments and never pay in full upfront

Contracts should have start and completion dates

Schiller also recommended getting everything in writing.

“So, if the contractor makes verbal promises, for example, you know, have them jot that down in the contract,” Schiller said.

When the project wasn’t completed in the three- to four-week timeframe, Ramirez asked Jon Karisny to refund his $2,700 deposit.

In a Facebook message, Jon Karisny agreed to provide a refund via a bank check. He wrote:

“I was waiting to respond until I had a date to tell you that I would have your refund for you, as I need to transfer funds in order to get you a bank check.”

But Ramirez said he hasn’t received his refund. He also said his business has lost the opportunity to make more money from catering.

“We were planning to be in the outlets in Oshkosh this summer season. We got a signed contract just waiting to be sent that we never sent. We got a few events that we missed with middle schools, community events. So at that point, it was really frustrating,” Ramirez said.

Schiller said before entering into a contract, check the contractor’s name in Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, or CCAP.

“See if there are any small claims court cases. And that might give you a little insight as to what you may experience down the road,” Schiller said.

Ramirez said he’s learning how to navigate the U.S. civil court system. He also said he hopes no other person has to go through what he’s experienced.

“I don’t have any legal knowledge by any sort of kind or anything like that. I just want to share my story, and if there’s some steps that I can do as a small business to make sure this doesn’t happen to another small business,” Ramirez said.

The Better Business Bureau said there are free services online to verify your contractor including: