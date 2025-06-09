CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati Athletics Department is partnering with Ticketmaster as its official ticketing provider beginning on July 1.

What You Need To Know The University of Cincinnati said the platform will give an improved experience



Fans can access verified tickets through the official Ticketmaster app



For more information, fans can call the Cincinnati Athletics Ticket Office

The University of Cincinnati said the platform will give an improved experience, have seamless ticket management tools and support the rollout of Lava.ai, the athletic department’s new fan engagement platform.

“We’re thrilled to finalize our partnership with Ticketmaster,” said Anthony Di Fino, Cincinnati’s deputy AD for external relations and chief revenue officer. “After an extensive process to identify the right partner for Cincinnati at this pivotal moment in time, Ticketmaster brought us the right tools and programming to elevate our fan experience. We look forward to helping to educate our fans on the transition in the coming weeks and more information regarding the process will be released soon.”

Fans can access verified tickets through the official Ticketmaster app.

“Cincinnati is a passionate sports town, and Bearcats fans deserve a platform that keeps pace. Ticketmaster is proud to partner with the University of Cincinnati to deliver a modern ticketing experience that puts fans first,” said Casey Macdonald, Ticketmaster’s client development director. “We’re working closely with UC to ensure a seamless transition, so Bearcats fans can easily manage tickets, stay connected and be ready for every game.”

For more information, fans can call the Cincinnati Athletics Ticket Office at: 1-877-228-7849 or 513-556-2287, or click here.

