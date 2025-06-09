AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is among one of the best places in the country to work, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report. Four Austin-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list out of thousands of publicly traded and privately owned companies around the world.
U.S. News said they based their factors on several factors, including quality pay, good work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement. The six metrics the report focused on in determining how companies shape up are:
Quality of pay and benefits
Work-life balance and flexibility
Job and company stability
Physical and psychological comfort
Belongingness and esteem
Career opportunities and professional development
The report includes three publicly traded companies in Austin and one Round Rock company.
Cirrus Logic, a semiconductor supplier, employs 1,625 people internationally. This is the second year in a row the Austin-based company has made the U.S. News report. Cirrus received the most additional accolades of the other companies including Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: South and Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving.
Known for their insulated coolers, Austin-based Yeti also made the list. Yeti employs 1,340 people and was mentioned in lists as Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: Consumer Products, and Best Companies to Work For: South.
Austin-based Silicon Labs employs 1,889 people internationally and is a publically traded company. The company was mentioned on several lists, such as Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.
Dell Technologies, based in Round Rock, Texas, also a publically traded company, employs 108,000 people internationally. Dell received accolades such as Best Companies to Work For: Information Technology, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.
Several other Texas-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list.
Houston
American Bureau of Shipping
Calpine
Chevron
ConocoPhillips
Hines
Insperity, Kingwood
KBR
Men’s Warehouse
Occidental
PROS
Skyward Specialty Insurance
Dallas:
Aimbridge Hospitality
Ben E. Keith
Coach America
Freeman
Integrity Marketing Group
Lincoln Property Company
RGP
Sammons Enterprises
Texas Instruments
Veritex Community Bank
San Antonio
Frost Bank
H-E-B
Sachry Group
For the full list, click here.