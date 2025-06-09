AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is among one of the best places in the country to work, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report. Four Austin-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list out of thousands of publicly traded and privately owned companies around the world.

U.S. News said they based their factors on several factors, including quality pay, good work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement. The six metrics the report focused on in determining how companies shape up are:

Quality of pay and benefits

Work-life balance and flexibility

Job and company stability

Physical and psychological comfort

Belongingness and esteem

Career opportunities and professional development

The report includes three publicly traded companies in Austin and one Round Rock company.

Cirrus Logic, a semiconductor supplier, employs 1,625 people internationally. This is the second year in a row the Austin-based company has made the U.S. News report. Cirrus received the most additional accolades of the other companies including Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: South and Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving.

Known for their insulated coolers, Austin-based Yeti also made the list. Yeti employs 1,340 people and was mentioned in lists as Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: Consumer Products, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Austin-based Silicon Labs employs 1,889 people internationally and is a publically traded company. The company was mentioned on several lists, such as Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Dell Technologies, based in Round Rock, Texas, also a publically traded company, employs 108,000 people internationally. Dell received accolades such as Best Companies to Work For: Information Technology, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Several other Texas-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list.

Houston

American Bureau of Shipping

Calpine

Chevron

ConocoPhillips

Hines

Insperity, Kingwood

KBR

Men’s Warehouse

Occidental

PROS

Skyward Specialty Insurance

Dallas:

Aimbridge Hospitality

Ben E. Keith

Coach America

Freeman

Integrity Marketing Group

Lincoln Property Company

RGP

Sammons Enterprises

Texas Instruments

Veritex Community Bank

San Antonio

Frost Bank

H-E-B

Sachry Group

