AUSTIN, Texas — Texas is among one of the best places in the country to work, according to a report from U.S. News and World Report. Four Austin-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list out of thousands of publicly traded and privately owned companies around the world.

U.S. News said they based their factors on several factors, including quality pay, good work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development and advancement. The six metrics the report focused on in determining how companies shape up are:

  • Quality of pay and benefits

  • Work-life balance and flexibility  

  • Job and company stability

  • Physical and psychological comfort 

  • Belongingness and esteem

  • Career opportunities and professional development

The report includes three publicly traded companies in Austin and one Round Rock company.

Cirrus Logic, a semiconductor supplier, employs 1,625 people internationally. This is the second year in a row the Austin-based company has made the U.S. News report. Cirrus received the most additional accolades of the other companies including Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: South and Best Companies to Work For: Supporting Family Caregiving.

Known for their insulated coolers, Austin-based Yeti also made the list. Yeti employs 1,340 people and was mentioned in lists as Best Companies to Work For: Overall, Best Companies to Work For: Consumer Products, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Austin-based Silicon Labs employs 1,889 people internationally and is a publically traded company. The company was mentioned on several lists, such as Best Companies to Work For: Manufacturing and Agriculture, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Dell Technologies, based in Round Rock, Texas, also a publically traded company, employs 108,000 people internationally. Dell received accolades such as Best Companies to Work For: Information Technology, Best Companies to Work For: Overall, and Best Companies to Work For: South.

Several other Texas-based companies made the Best Companies to Work For list.

Houston

  • American Bureau of Shipping

  • Calpine

  • Chevron

  • ConocoPhillips

  • Hines

  • Insperity, Kingwood

  • KBR

  • Men’s Warehouse

  • Occidental

  • PROS

  • Skyward Specialty Insurance

Dallas:

  • Aimbridge Hospitality

  • Ben E. Keith

  • Coach America

  • Freeman

  • Integrity Marketing Group

  • Lincoln Property Company

  • RGP

  • Sammons Enterprises

  • Texas Instruments

  • Veritex Community Bank

San Antonio

  • Frost Bank

  • H-E-B

  • Sachry Group

For the full list, click here.