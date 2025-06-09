CLEVELAND — The Trump administration’s 2026 budget proposal features major cuts to NASA, including in Ohio.

In the 2025 budget, NASA received $24.8 billion, but that number drops by more than $6 billion in the White House’s proposed budget. Nearly 6,000 full-time employees at the agency could lose their jobs under this plan.

NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Neil Armstrong test facility in Sandusky are facing a potential 38% reduction in force. The budget proposal calls for full-time staffing to be cut down from nearly 1,400 to 837, a loss of 554 jobs.

“We were very surprised and quite concerned about what the President has proposed in his budget,” said Greater Cleveland Partnership President and CEO Baiju Shah. “NASA Glenn, as you know, is an innovation powerhouse not just for our region, but for the entire agency and therefore the world.”

Shah worries about what the proposed cuts could mean for northeast Ohio.

“We care about the individuals and their families,” he said. “It’s a traumatic event to go through any type of layoff. There’s about 175 companies in northeast Ohio that NASA directly works with on their mission. It impacts those companies as well.”

News of the cuts at NASA Glenn comes as several state lawmakers are lobbying to move NASA’s headquarters to Cleveland in 2028.

“Cleveland and northeast Ohio is the only place where NASA headquarters should and is going to land,” said Republican Congressman Max Miller at an event in April.

Miller has pushed to expand NASA Glenn. He said the proposed cuts won’t change that mission.

Miller shared a statement saying, “I will continue working with Governor DeWine, my colleagues in Congress, and the next administrator to expand Glenn’s footprint and propel the agency into the future.”

Stand up For Science, a national nonprofit organization, will hold a rally in Cleveland on Saturday June 21st protesting the cuts. Founder and Executive Director Colette Delawalla said her organization is committed to supporting workers.

“Those are mortgages that aren’t getting paid, car payments that aren’t being made, food that is not on the table,” Delawalla said. “These are public servants and employees who work for the federal government and have devoted their livelihoods and entire careers to helping us.”

NASA acting administrator Janet Petro thinks that the President’s proposed budget will allow the agency to be more effective.

“We will optimize our organization to enhance effectiveness and accountability, ensuring our workforce yields the greatest return for the American taxpayer,” Petro wrote in the NASA budget request.

Shah said he and other northeast Ohio leaders will meet with lawmakers to advocate for NASA Glenn and its workers.

“We’re also going to use that same coalition to make the case to defend NASA Glenn in the midst of the budget discussion,” he said.

The Trump administration’s budget plan must be approved by Congress before it would go into effect in the 2026 fiscal year.