Federal cuts could have a lasting impact on at-risk youth as the U.S. Department of Labor moves to pause operations at Job Corps centers nationwide, citing funding constraints and an internal review of the program’s outcomes.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Department of Labor announced a phased pause of Job Corps centers due to funding and internal review



Job Corps provides free education and job training to low-income youth ages 16-24, supporting local workforces



A federal judge has temporarily blocked closures; a hearing is set for June 17 to decide the program’s future

The decision comes despite Congress allocating more than $1.7 billion for Job Corps in the new program year.

Job Corps, the nation’s largest free residential education and job training program for young people ages 16 to 24, has long provided a lifeline for at-risk youth and local employers.

“We have drawn on Job Corps workers for well over a decade to supplement our full-time workforce,” said David VanLuven, supervisor for the Town of Bethlehem. “It’s hard work, long days and we need the help.”

The move to halt operations has sparked bipartisan opposition in Congress and concern among local leaders, who warn that closing Job Corps centers will leave young people and communities without critical support.

Last week, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order, halting the closures and allowing students to return to training, at least for now. A hearing is scheduled for June 17 to determine the program’s future.

As the debate continues, advocates and local officials urge the federal government to reverse course and preserve this essential resource for America’s at-risk youth.