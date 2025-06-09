ROCHESTER, N.Y. — At a time when busy schedules and distance can make it difficult to visit a loved one’s final resting place, a small business in Monroe County has created a gravesite care service to help.

Kristen Fusilli and her friend Michael Manley Jr. started Gravesite Maintenance in 2019. They’re in business to carefully clean years of dirt off headstones and plant flowers for families who are not able to visit.

What You Need To Know Gravesite Maintenance uses special brushes and cleaning solutions



There are different cleaning packages and prices depending on the size of the tombstone and the type of service needed



The company must follow cemeteriy guidelines

"We tend to have a lot of clients that live out of town. There are some here that are physically unable to go, or we have people that emotionally, they do not want to step foot in the cemetery,” said Kristen Fusilli.

Everything is done by hand. They use plastic scrapers, natural bristle brushes and a special solution that will not harm the stones. They're also aware of cemetery rules when it comes to plantings and decorations.

"I feel like it brings joy to people. They like to see the before and after photos. They love to see that everything is being taken care of," said Fusilli.

Manley Jr. says it's a job with purpose and is also a peaceful place to be.

"It has taught me to cherish life. These are people's loved ones that they truly miss. It brings me a lot of joy in doing something very special for a lot of families,” said Manley Jr.

It's a small business venture built from good intentions from the heart. Currently, they service gravesites located in Monroe County. They travel to more than a dozen cemeteries. Maintenance packages start around $120.