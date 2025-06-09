OHIO — Gov. Mike DeWine, R-OH, has announced several new state efforts designed to help approximately 800 Pixelle Specialty Solutions paper mill employees affected by the planned closure of the Chillicothe.

The planned closure was originally announced in April, but while an official date was not announced, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-OH, sent a scathing letter to the company. Following Moreno's letter, the company said it would delay closure until the end of the year.

What You Need To Know Pixelle Specialty Solutions announced it would close its Chillicothe location by the end of the year, affecting 800 employees



Pixelle, JobsOhio, Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, Ross County Board of Commissioners and the Ross County OhioMeansJobs Center have continued meeting weekly



A resource center opened Monday, June 9 at the Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library Annex Officials are hosting a job fair on June 25 at the Ohio University Chillicothe - Shoemaker Center

“While we continue to encourage Pixelle to find a solution that keeps the mill open, we are committed to ensuring workers are prepared if the closure does occur,” DeWine said. “We’ve been meeting weekly with the company and are preparing to open a resource center for employees.”

Through the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services' Rapid Response Team, weekly meetings have continued between individuals from Pixelle, JobsOhio, Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, Ross County Board of Commissioners and the Ross County OhioMeansJobs Center.

A resource center for workers opened Monday at the Chillicothe & Ross County Public Library Annex, 130 South Paint Street, and will offer resume development, training or reskilling opportunities and job searches. Unemployment benefits are not available until a person's employment ends, but information on unemployment insurance will be available as well.

Within the center are laptops, printers and enhanced internet connectivity provided by the state.

DeWine also announced a job fair will be held with more than 30 companies set to attend. The fair will be on June 25 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Ohio University Chillicothe - Shoemaker Center, 101 University Drive.

According to a news release, if layoffs become a reality, the resource center can be relocated to the Pixelle facility to provide better access and have specialized sessions for what comes next from the Rapid Response Team, including on filing unemployment benefit claims and connecting affected workers with other benefits such as the OhioMeansJobs Center.

For more information on Rapid Response Services, click here, or email RAPDRESP@jfs.ohio.gov.