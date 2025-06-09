HILLSBORO, Texas — The long-abandoned eyesore that is the former Outlets at Hillsboro complex is currently being demolished to make room for a new business venture.

According to the Dallas Business Journal, Dallas-based Glaser Retail Partners LLC will sheperd the $75 million project to infuse new life into the area, which will include 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 230,000 square feet of industrial space, potentially anchored by a big-box retail outlet along the lines of a home improvement, hardware or major grocery store.

Demolition is currently underway, with an eye toward opening new business by spring 2026.

In the Dallas Business Journal interview, Brian Glaser, president of Glaser Retail, said, ""With our first phase, we’re rolling in with restaurants. They’re all restaurants that are new to Hillsboro."

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, those restaurants may include a Chili's, a Panda Express and a Waffle House.

The project aims to create 400 new jobs.

The only existing business to remain post demolition will be Bath and Body Works, which has been operating at the outlet mall for decades.