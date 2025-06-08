SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio has long been synonymous with the Alamo, but soon The Shops at La Cantera could be the city’s next known attraction.
The Shops at La Cantera are a final contender for USA Today’s 10Best for one of the best shopping centers in the country. Voting wrapped on May 2 and the final winner is expected to be announced on Wednesday, June 11.
The Shops are up against shopping centers in states across the country like Florida, Hawaii, New York, Alabama, California and Arizona.
There are several factors that make the San Antonio shopping center stand out, including the “serene, open-air shopping experience in San Antonio, with over 150 stores, garden courtyards, and water features,” according to USA Today.
The Shops is described as a go-to luxury shopping center for visitors with its shaded walkways, high-end retailers such as Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom and a variety of dining options.
USA Today says the best shopping center offers more than just places to spend money, but offers community gathering spots that provide an enjoyable environment.