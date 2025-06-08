CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Years after a popular Northeast Ohio toy store closed its doors, most customers thought they wouldn't see it again.

This weekend, the store’s owner welcomed customers to his home for a trip down memory lane, and one last chance at some “Big Fun”.

“They say it’s the first step in letting go,” said former Big Fun owner Steve Presser.

Presser owned Big Fun Toy Store in Cleveland Heights for 27 years.

“Big Fun was a really special place,” Presser said. “People always say ‘I love it, it’s my favorite place, I miss you.’ Nobody misses Big Fun more than I do.”

He decided to close the store in 2018, but gave his former customers a chance to reminisce this weekend.

“It was really incredible to see a lot of my customers from the old Big Fun Days,” said Presser.

Presser held a garage sale that saw over 1,000 attendees. He sold pedal cars, old bikes and other vintage items he’s been collecting for over 40 years.

“The support means everything to me,” Presser said. “A woman that I didn’t even recognize said, ‘You don’t know how much Big Fun meant to me. It’s so wonderful that you’re doing this.’ That’s the best part.”

While customers had the chance to experience nostalgia at the sale, those who know him best say it was an equally rewarding experience for Presser himself.

“He likes to tell stories,” Jon Lash said. “There’s no shortage of stories.”

Lash has been friends with Presser for over 50 years. He says it was good to see his friend get back to doing what he loves, even if it was just for a weekend.

“It makes him very happy,” said Lash. “That’s a very big deal. In part for this garage sale, to sell stuff and make some room is good and make a couple bucks, but just to see him in his element makes me quite happy.”

Presser said this weekend’s sale was the first step of letting go of over four decades of collecting.

“It’s kind of cool for these items to have a second life,” he said. “That’s the beauty of it.”

Most importantly, he thinks the sale accomplished his old Big Fun mantra of “come shopping and leave smiling”.

“That was our message. You just come in and have a joyful day and come shopping and leave smiling. Everything has a purpose in life,” he said. “We all do. Mine is bringing joy to the masses through funk and junk.”