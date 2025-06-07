ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff John Mina said one of his deputies was attacked on Saturday by a man who was acting suspicious at a business — and he says that deputy shot the suspect after a physical struggle.

The sheriff said it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday morning behind the Save Discount store on North Hiawassee Road in Orlando.

Mina said the deputy noticed the man in a fenced-in area behind the store. The deputy helped the man climb back over the fence, but then the suspect reached into a bag.

There was a struggle and Mina said the suspect punched the deputy at least 10 times in the face.

Mina said at one point the suspect went to grab a gun that fell out of the bag, but the deputy pulled his own gun, shooting that man several times.

“Our deputies respond to these types of cases all the time, constantly checking out people acting suspicious,” Mina said. “The majority go without incident. Our deputy was helping this man over the fence one second, then fighting for his life.”

The suspect and the deputy are both currently in the hospital and are listed in stable condition. Mina said the suspect had a long criminal history.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

The sheriff also said that there is body camera video that will be released in the near future.