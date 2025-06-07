COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scenes that seem straight out of a science-fiction film are starting to become more of a norm these days.

Pretty soon, travelers headed through the John Glenn Columbus International Airport will be able to get pizza…made by a robot.

Donatos Pizza announced they are opening their first-ever fully autonomous restaurant this month in front of Concourse B, before security, at the airport. This is a partnership between Donatos, their sister company Agápe Automation and Appetronix, according to a release from the pizza chain.

“We’re not just adding tech to a restaurant; we’re jumping in with a fully autonomous restaurant. But, most importantly, we’re going to continue to serve great tasting, abundantly-topped pizzas and provide a top-notch customer experience that Donatos has always been known for,” Kevin King, president and CEO of Donatos Pizza, said in the release. “In a busy airport environment, where customers are most focused on catching their flights, we think the vending machine-style location will be a huge success.”

The restaurant will be open 24/7. The release also states that customers will be able to watch their pizzas being made by the robotic technology in what the chain called an “engaging visual experience.”

“Donatos’ new fully autonomous restaurant is an exciting addition to John Glenn International, showcasing their commitment to innovation and our shared focus on enhancing the passenger experience,” Joseph Nardone, president and CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority, said in the release. “This cutting-edge technology will provide travelers with a quick and convenient taste of a beloved local favorite.”