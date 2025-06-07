LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Paula Blankenship, CEO and founder of Heirloom Traditions ALL-IN-ONE Paint, started her business in 2013, with her son in her kitchen.



What You Need To Know More than 3,000 independent sellers in Kentucky collaborate with Amazon through its "Fulfilled by Amazon" program



Independent sellers in Kentucky sold more than 20 million items in 2024, according to Amazon



The program has helped businesses such as Heirloom Traditions ALL-IN-ONE Paint



The Taylorsville-based business is a leading paint seller on the platform

“I really love to take something old and make it new again by my own hand,” Blankenship said. “There’s a beauty in that: restoring something old, turning it into something new again, giving it a new life and a rebirth.”

Now, she said the brand has become a leading paint seller on Amazon.

“There’s no way, first of all, I could have ever promoted my business to be where we are today without the help of the internet ... I could not be sitting where we’re sitting today without the help of Amazon as well,” she said.

Jennifer Smith, Amazon Louisville Delivery Station site lead, said more than 3,000 independent sellers in Kentucky collaborate with Amazon as part of the “Fulfilled by Amazon” program.

“What it does is it allows exposure for a minority business or a woman-owned business to actually get their product and their brand out there,” Smith said.

Craig Cameron, chief financial officer of Heirloom Traditions, said for the first half of the business’s existence, it only worked with local sellers.

“It’s become a huge thing for us to embrace the concept of Amazon [and] the ability to utilize their platform to reach people that we never would otherwise,” Cameron said.

Braden Terry, chief operating officer of CamCoat, said about 1,500 packages are sent daily and said Amazon has helped them thrive.

“They just are a lot bigger than us, obviously,” Terry said. “They’ve been really good to help get our products out [to] the consumers a lot quicker than we could just from here in Taylorsville.”

Located in Spencer County, Heirloom Traditions is building a 30,000 square-foot warehouse to hold all its shipping inventory while moving manufacturing plants in Taylorsville.

Independent sellers in the U.S. averaged more than $290,000 in annual sales in Amazon’s store in 2024, according to Amazon. In Kentucky, independent sellers sold more than 20 million items in 2024.