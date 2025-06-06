WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin Dells is one of the most popular summer tourist destinations in the state.

With over 20 indoor and outdoor water parks, the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau said it brings in millions of visitors every year. It requires help from foreign visa workers to operate those facilities.

Maggie Zeman is the international recruitment manager for Wilderness Resort. She recently walked a group of new foreign visa workers through orientation.

“You want to open up your folders, you have your Omnigo community paper, it looks like this,” said Zeman.

Zeman travels all around the world recruiting foreign visa workers to come to the Wisconsin Dells.

“My main priority is making sure we have enough of these participants that are going to come, enjoy, immerse themselves in American culture in the United States and get to experience what Wisconsin Dells has to offer,” said Zeman.

Zeman said Wilderness Resort gets workers from countries like Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Jamaica and even the Dominican Republic.

She said the current political climate is having a slight impact on the number of foreign visa workers that are applying to come to the Wisconsin Dells.

“For the most part, the students are not that worried about it, they are just ready to take the chance and come to the U.S.,” said Zeman. “Their families, their parents are the ones that typically tend to be a little more nervous about them enrolling in the program.”

Zeman said the students they hire have shown little to no concern, but the parents are a little different.

“We have seen a slight decline in numbers, but not enough where it has actually been a concern for us where we feel like we won’t get our numbers, we definitely are not concerned in that matter,” said Zeman.

Andy Larsen is the spokesperson for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau. He said tourism is the driving force when it comes to the economy in the Wisconsin Dells.

According to data from the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau, visitor spending in 2023 amounted to $1,404,115,456.

“There are somewhere north of 15,000 jobs in tourism-related businesses in the Dells area and that is almost three times as many jobs as there are people,” said Larsen.

He said a quarter to a third of the jobs in the Wisconsin Dells are filled by foreign visa workers.

“The majority of the jobs are filled by U.S. citizens who are born in the United States but the J1’s really help fill in all the gaps and there is no doubt they are very important,” said Larsen.

As far as employment numbers for resorts in the Wisconsin Dells, Larsen said resorts are reporting no issues.

“We have not experienced any problems yet, so we are expecting we will have a great summer in terms of resorts being fully staffed,” said Larsen.