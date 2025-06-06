Harbor Point in Utica is officially back open following years of planning and a major redevelopment to transform the area into a recreational and economic hub.

Local leaders say millions of dollars have been invested into the waterfront property.

"The grand opening of Harbor Point marks the culmination of decades of vision, investment, and hard work — and, on June 5th, it begins a new chapter for an entire district, transforming Utica’s historic waterfront on the Mohawk River and Erie Canalway Trail into a distinctive destination for recreation, business development, and tourism," said Mayor Michael P. Galime. "This is the launch of renewed vision to our community, and I could not be more proud to showcase the progress to date, knowing greater milestones lie ahead."

It's part of a phased redevelopment that includes the development of housing and hotels in the area.

"This development is more than just a revitalization of space; it’s a bold investment in the future of our community, economy, and quality of life," said Executive Director Kari Puleo. "The Greater Utica Chamber of Commerce is proud to stand behind this initiative and we look forward to the lasting impact it will have on our region."

Funding for Harbor Point comes in part from the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.