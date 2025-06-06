TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The recovery from last year’s storms in Treasure Island is still ongoing – some major hotels haven’t re-opened, while others aren’t operating at full capacity.

The well-known Thunderbird Hotel has yet to reopen and is undergoing a rebuild. With the recovery still under way, some businesses have seen a dip in tourists this year.

At Treasure Island Boat Rentals, the parking lot is empty. Ryan Mock has worked here for a year and says it has been tough.

“We don’t have any rentals going out today. In fact, we haven’t had a boat go out since Saturday and in the past we’d send anywhere from 4 to 8 boats a day,” Mock said.

Mock points to a number of factors, including some hotels being closed, others aren’t fully open, and there’s a limited number of rental homes.

“With the hotels not being at full capacity yet, the Airbnbs, a lot of us locals still can’t get into our homes and still staying in Airbnbs, it hurts, its very rare on a beautiful sunny day like this that all of our boats would be sitting here in the dock,” Mock said.

He says potential customers aren’t coming to Treasure Island because they’re worried the area is still heavily damaged. Despite slow business, Mock is hopeful that business will pick up soon.

“We’re hoping when maybe school lets out in June and people start to travel again that things will pick back up,” Mock said.