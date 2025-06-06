WESTERVILLE, Ohio — There’s been a “small business boom” across the country in recent years, and new research shows that people in their teens and 20s are leading the way.

What You Need To Know Gen Z, Gen Alpha and millennials are more likely to seek out small business



Experts said the younger generations want to authentically connect with the products and services small businesses provide



Small business owners are seeing younger generations support their businesses more

A new survey by Constant Contact show members of Gen Z and Gen Alpha are far more likely to intentionally seeking out small businesses.

Opening a small business is a lot of hard work, but Tatjana Brown, owner of Meza Wine Shop, said it’s extremely rewarding.

“I love the community connection, we’ve formed so many great connections over the last 18 years so it really is about that small town feel and connecting with the community,” said Brown.

Connecting with the community is what Lauren Tucker, a millennial, is all about. It’s why she chooses to support small businesses.

“I think it’s sort of because we grew up with a lot of big corporations and chains and people have seen kind of how that can be corrupt and it’s not really supporting local communities it’s just pumping money into these corporations that are sometimes overseas or they’re not in our city,” said Tucker.

Tucker said she supports small businesses because they provide a space for community and art, something small business owners like Brown are seeing firsthand.

“I think the younger generations are really not only focusing on how far their dollar goes, so they’re seeing the impact of how far their dollar goes locally, but they also really care about the quality of what they’re receiving in terms of product and I think they also care about the environment so a lower carbon footprint,” Brown said.

Michael Goldberg is a professor in the Weatherhead school of management at Case Western Reserve University. He said he’s seeing more of an uptick of college students wanting to start their own small businesses, while at the same time, he said Gen Zers want to authentically connect with the products and services small businesses provide.

“Looking and reaching out to small businesses that they may find on Instagram, TikTok, Etsy or other platforms really seems to align with who they are as people and what they wear and what services they want to buy,” said Goldberg.

And for Tucker, it’s simple, supporting small business is her way of giving back.

“More people supporting small businesses means the community can flourish,” Tucker said.