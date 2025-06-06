TAMPA, Fla. — This month is full of celebrations for the LGBTQ+ community as they celebrate Pride Month.

But while many events are scheduled, some Pride Month organizers are facing uncertain futures as corporate sponsors are pulling back.

What You Need To Know Organizers of Pride events nationwide say they are feeling the impact of lack of funding for pride events



Tampa Pride President Carrie West says he hasn't seen the impact locally from sponsors pulling back



He said some corporate sponsors, though, have been more hesitant about openly funding this year's Pride Month

Several sponsors are citing economic reasons, but some event organizers say they think it’s tied to changes in DEI policies.

Walking through Ybor City feels like home for Carrie West and his husband Mark Bias West.

Ybor City was one of their first stops after moving to Florida. Now it’s become the center of celebrating their love alongside others, at the Pride parade that takes place in March every year.

Carrie, who is president of Tampa Pride, said the parade runs through the center of Ybor City.

“It goes all the way from New Seal, all the way down past to the Columbian restaurant," he said.

He said the parade draws in thousands of people to bond and spread a message of love.

But putting it on takes a lot of work — which includes setting a budget.

“It gets to be very expensive," Carrie said. "And a lot of people don’t realize what it takes to just put on an event."

Carrie said sponsors are one the main reasons that the parade can take place. But recently, those sponsors have taken a step back in helping fund Pride events nationwide.

He said that while Tampa Pride hasn't seen funding pulled for the local event, there have been changes.

“We had three companies that said, 'We will give you money anonymously, do not use our name,'" Carrie said.

Still, he said they’re planning to stay proactive to keep the celebrations going.

“We are having meetings, usually we get together — September we are moving forward and seeing what goes on," he said. "And that’s what we’ll have to look at to see what happens with everything else through the summer."

Some LGBTQ+ groups say they’re looking at trying to depend less on corporate dollars and are searching for alternative funding methods, while others say they’ll continue to move forward with smaller events.

In Tampa, Carrie said members of his organization are hopeful they won’t have to make any major changes.

Pride organizers in San Francisco, New York city and Washington D.C are among the few that are dealing with major cuts in funding for events this month.