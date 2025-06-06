TAVARES, Fla. — Lake County Judge Emily Curington set the bond at $1 million for Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez on Friday morning as he sat in an orange jumpsuit while facing federal racketeering charges due to his alleged involvement in an illegal gambling operation.

Lopez was taken into custody Thursday morning.

What You Need To Know Sheriff Marcos Lopez will also need to surrender his passport and firearms



Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to suspend Lopez from office



Curington also stated that Lopez needs to surrender his passport and firearms. If he gets out on bail, he will need to wear a GPS monitor, stated the court. Lopez also will have to disclose the source of the funds used to post his bond, the court stated.

His next court appearance is June 30.

He was implicated with other people, some of whom also made a first appearance on Friday.

Understanding the charges

In total, the operation generated more than $21 million in illicit proceeds, according to law enforcement officials.

In a press release, Attorney General James Uthmeier accused Lopez of taking campaign contributions and personal payments to cover his tracks in the alleged gambling operation.

The attorney general also adding that Lopez used his office to protect the business from law enforcement.

According to Uthmeier, the investigation into Lopez began in 2023 and was led by Homeland Security and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In a release, FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said this case showed Lopez had “violated the trust and integrity expected of him” as sheriff.

Lopez is facing at least two charges:

one count of racketeering

one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering

Both are first-degree felonies.

Central Florida legal analyst Jonathan Rose said this is a serious offense.

“Well, I think it's noteworthy, certainly, that the sheriff of a really an important county in Florida has been investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and HSI. That is genuinely a big deal. So, whatever is behind this, it is a very serious allegation because they don't take the prosecution of high-level law enforcement officers lightly,” said the criminal defense attorney.

Statewide prosecutor Panagiota Papakos agreed that the accusations are extremely serious.

“Just some highlights that the allegations in that affidavit, detail an extreme breach of public trust," he said. "The circumstances surrounding his misuse of office as the sheriff of Osceola County are very serious. Again, there’s direct evidence in that affidavit of ongoing illegal enterprise."

Other Central Florida sheriffs spoke out after Lopez's arrest, saying this kind of case, if true, makes all law enforcement look bad.

“The allegations, if true, are extremely serious and disturbing, and undermine the honor and integrity of every law enforcement officer who wears the badge," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had a similar sentiment.

“I’m extremely disappointed and shocked by Sheriff Lopez’ criminal conduct," Judd said. "He has embarrassed himself, his family, and the great men and women who work at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. His conduct is outrageous, unprofessional and obviously corrupt. He forgot the first rule in public service: No one is above the law.”

After Lopez was arrested, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order suspending Lopez from office on Thursday.

Since then, DeSantis appointed Florida Highway Patrol Central Region Chief Christopher Blackmon to serve as interim sheriff in the meantime.