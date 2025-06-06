KISSIMMEE, Fla. — One day following the arrest of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, several community leaders say they hope to see solidarity and unison in the coming weeks as the Sheriff’s Office transitions.

What You Need To Know Osceola County's interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon is replacing suspended Sheriff Marcos Lopez, who was arrested and accused of being involved illegal gambling operation Thursday



Blackmon has 35 years of law enforcement experience, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed the interim sheriff



Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa and other Osceola County leaders are encouraging community members to support the Osceola County Sheriff's Office and its deputies as they navigate the arrest and suspension of Lopez

Kissimmee Mayor Jackie Espinosa said she felt immediate surprise when learning that Lopez was arrested Thursday morning.

“It's definitely a trying time for our county, and we're just going to move forward and rise above it,” she said.

Lopez was arrested on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering for his alleged involvement in an illegal gambling operation that spanned Osceola and Lake counties. Investigators say the gambling operation generated more than $21 million.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Christopher Blackmon — who has 35 years experience in law enforcement — as the interim sheriff of Osceola County.

Espinosa said while she doesn’t know Blackmon personally, she trusts he’ll lead Osceola County in a positive direction.

“We've been briefed about him," she said. "We understand that if the governor chose him, it's because he is prepared to take on the task. So, we have full faith not just in him, but in the system and in the men and women that that represent that agency."

Blackmon is the central region chief and statewide immigration incident commander with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Espinosa said as Blackmon transitions into the role of sheriff, it is important to stand by deputies and employees with the Sheriff’s Office as they too deal with Lopez’s arrest.

“I think this is a challenge," she said. "And what I want people to focus on is that we have wonderful men and women working in that department, and that the actions of one person, if proven guilty, should not be a reflection on everyone else."

“These people that have sworn behind their badge, they uphold it," she added. "We have to look beyond the bad actors and see that we have people that are full of integrity.”

Officials say Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway and St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke have already had discussions on how to best support Osceola County Sheriff’s Office with the transition in leadership.

“After speaking to Chief Broadway and Chief Goerke, city of Kissimmee, city of St. Cloud, they're wonderful, wonderful chiefs, and they've collaboratively, decided that they are going to just team up and in solidarity,” Espinosa said.