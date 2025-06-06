CINCINNATI — Kohl's plans to permanently close a fulfillment center in Middletown, Ohio, which will affect more than 700 jobs, according to a notice sent to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The Monroe e-FulFillment Center on 3500 Salzman Rd. will close for good on Oct. 31, 2025, according to the notice. All employees, including full time, regular part time and temporary, will be affected by the closure.

The last day for affected employees will be Sept. 12, 2025, the notice states. However, Kohl's noted that one or more employees could remain actively employed for a limited time after the closure to help with administrative tasks. If that is the case, those employees will be separated by Oct. 31.

"All affected employees have been notified of their separation date and of the fact that their separation from employment will be permanent," Kohl's stated in the notice.

In total, 768 employees are losing their jobs, according to the notice.

The closure comes a few months after Kohl's announced in March it was closing nearly 30 stores nationwide, including two in Ohio. Both of the closures were also in southwest Ohio — one location in Blue Ash and another in Cincinnati.

It's the latest string of moves that Wisconsin-based chain has made recently, including cutting 10% of its corporate workforce and ending Amazon returns at some stores.