DOVER, Fla. — The Florida Farm Bureau Federation released the results of a statewide survey on farmers' mental health this week.

"I thought it was rather groundbreaking, and actually, I thought it was probably past time that we did something like that," said Michelle Williamson, operations manager of G&F Farms in Dover and one of the survey's participants.

What You Need To Know Results of the first-of-its-kind for Florida "Farmer Wellbeing Survey" were released this week



Top stressors included lack of public understanding of agriculture, natural disasters, and weather



Results show 67% of participants reported feeling sad or depressed at least once in the past three months, 63% said they were worried about the future, and 32% reported loneliness



The data creates a baseline to build future research on and can be used now to improve resources for farmers

The survey was conducted from August-November by the farm bureau, the University of Florida Dept. of Agricultural Education and Communication, UF/IFAS Center for Leadership, and the non-profit Mind Your Melon Foundation.

More than 600 people who work in agriculture filled out the survey, including 85 from the southwest region, which includes Tampa Bay. The most responses came from Polk County, with 22 people taking part.

The report says agriculture is a $387 billion industry in Florida that provides more than 250,000 jobs. It notes that while many factors can put farmers at increased risk for issues like anxiety, depression, and suicide, specifics of what Florida farmers might be going through weren't known.

"While existing data suggested our farmers and ranchers could be at risk, a study like this had never before been done in our state," the report reads. "The complex economic and political infrastructure in our state, dynamic commodity profile, and proclivity for natural disasters create unique stressors for Florida farmers and ranchers."

This week, @FlaFarmBureau released the results of a first-of-its-kind survey for #Florida focused on the mental health of farmers in the Sunshine State. The report says this is foundational research that was needed to understand stressors they face. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/KRzDQQepax — Sarah Blazonis (@SarahBlazonis) June 5, 2025

The survey found 67% of respondents reported feeling sad or depressed at least once in the past three months, 63% said they were nervous or worried about the future, and 32% reported loneliness. When it comes to seeking help, 52.5% said they had never visited a mental health professional and 44% said they weren't interested.

"I think a lot of times, people in agriculture, you're so used to doing things on your own and having to figure out a way to make things work that it frustrates you even more when you can't figure it out," Williamson said.

She told Spectrum Bay News 9 that's how she felt after her younger sister, Karen Crosby, died of COVID five years ago.

"I guess panic set in, and I kind of started isolating and things like that," Williamson said. "No matter all the techniques that I had learned and knew before, you know — talking things out and different things like that - nothing that I did, I couldn't get myself out of that funk."

Williamson said she ended up talking to her doctor, who prescribed medicine that helped.

"If it hadn't been for that, I'm not really sure if I would have been able to function after that," she said.

While Williamson wears her love of farming on her sleeve - she has a tattoo of strawberries, like those G&F grows, on her wrist - she said there are other challenges that can wear on agriculture workers.

"There's just too much we have in our jobs that we don't have any control over. No matter what we do, we can't control what the weather does. We can't control what the market is, we can't control the pests that get into the field or anything like that," she said.

The survey found top stressors for farmers are lack of public understanding of agriculture, natural disasters, and weather. During the time it was conducted, Florida felt impacts from hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton. Williamson said the team at G&F had already put thousands of hours of work and a lot of money towards getting their fields ready for last year's strawberry crop when Milton hit.

"It wiped away probably about a third to maybe half of the acreage that we already had ready to plant, so we had to start all over again and get ready to replant it again," she said.

According to the report, these results will be used as a baseline to build future research on, as well as to help farmers now.

"While continued crisis intervention efforts are needed and important, findings from our sample would indicate that efforts should be dedicated toward prevention and those efforts intended to target and mitigate job-related stressors," the report reads.

The report says the farm bureau federation hopes to use the data to educate its members and figure out how to use existing programs to address issues it highlights.

Williamson said she hopes the survey leads to more conversations about mental health and resources in the agriculture community.

"I've seen a lot of people in this area that wasn't able to reach out for help, and they decided to take their own lives," she said. "I'm hoping that this will prevent something like that from happening again."

The report states that research shows farmers do see higher rates of suicide than the general population. Nine percent of survey respondents said they'd had suicidal thoughts in the past three months.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, you can reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, call 211, or reach out to the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, warning signs of suicide can include talking about wanting to die, feeling empty, hopeless, trapped, or having no reason to live, and changing behavior, like making a plan or researching ways to die.