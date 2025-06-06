MILWAUKEE — Anodyne Coffee workers voted unanimously Wednesday to unionize.

What You Need To Know Anodyne Coffee workers from four Milwaukee locations voted 37-0, with an additional seven voters subject to challenge, to join the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union



Employees announced on April 14, 2025 that they had formed a union, with 94% of employees signing union authorization and membership cards



Employees alleged in a release that upon asking, the company “refused recognition” and began “an anti-union campaign”



NLRB is set to certify the election results for the union after seven days

Workers from four Milwaukee locations voted 37-0, with an additional seven voters subject to challenge, to join the Milwaukee Area Service & Hospitality Workers Union (MASH).

“This victory demonstrates that workers’ determination and unity can triumph. I’m incredibly proud of my coworkers at Anodyne for standing together,” Sabrina Prochaska, shift lead, said in a release. “Through our union and our contract we’re looking forward to building a stronger and more supportive workplace for all employees.”

Employees announced April 14, 2025 that they had formed a union, with 94% of employees signing union authorization and membership cards. They requested recognition from their employer, FairWave Holdings, LLC, which has owned Anodyne since 2023.

Employees alleged in a release that upon asking, the company “refused recognition” and began “an anti-union campaign.” Workers then filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) after they claim their employer failed to do so. At that point, they had 100% support from eligible workers.

“When we started this process, it really reinforced my feelings that we, the workers, have a strong sense of community and camaraderie. We all stood strong together in the face of an aggressive union-busting campaign,” Nat Otto, coffee lead, said. “I can’t wait to equalize the power dynamic and get to the bargaining table to make real, meaningful change.”

In response to the union vote, FairWave Holdings sent the following statement to Spectrum News:

“Anodyne has always been about more than just coffee—it’s about the people behind the bar, in the roastery, and everywhere in between. That’s what makes this place special. We are committed to building what’s next together.”

NLRB is set to certify the election results for the union after seven days. This will be pending any objections that are filed.

Anodyne now joins Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, who also unionized with MASH recently.

“From baristas and bartenders to cooks and cleaners, hospitality and service sector workers in Milwaukee are unionizing to balance the power with their employers and secure a meaningful, effective voice and seat at the table in their workplaces,” said Peter Rickman, MASH president/business manager, in a release. “The only way service and hospitality workers can secure living wages that deal with the cost of living crisis, win and defend decent benefits, guarantee fair schedules and decent hours, and ensure employment security is through a union contract.”