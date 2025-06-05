FORT WORTH, Texas — “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is investing in Texas history after he and his business partners purchased a historic restaurant in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

The 78-year-old Cattlemen’s Steak House was purchased by Sheridan and his partners David Glasser and Dan Schryer.

According to a news release, the current owners of the restaurant, Marti Taylor and Larry Heppe, will stay on as part owners. The restaurant is also undergoing major renovations, including new dining, bar and event spaces.

“Fort Worth is a vital city to both our state and our nation. It is where the West begins and where the cattle business was born. It is deserving of a gathering place for those who both shaped this city’s past and guide its future — where friendships can be fostered and formed, and the very best of this city can be celebrated,” Sheridan said in the release.

The restaurant also plans to open a private members’ club—Cattlemen’s Club—this summer. The club will be separate from the main dining room ad feature perks like members-only events and priority access to the patio.

The annual membership fee is $3,000 and there is a one-time $1,000 initiation fee. There are also corporate memberships available.

This isn’t Sheridan’s first foray into business. He owns the 6666 Ranch in North Texas near the Panhandle, which has been providing steaks to Cattlemen’s Steak House, according to Eater Dallas.