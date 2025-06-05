Wells Fargo Bank is moving forward with bankruptcy proceedings on the Walden Galleria.
An Erie County State Supreme Court justice approved a request to place the property into receivership, which means the mall's owner, Pyramid Walden Company, no longer has control over the Galleria's day-to-day operations.
This comes after Pyramid Management Group defaulted on a $270 million loan, according to court documents.
Spectrum News 1 has reached out to Pyramid for comment.
Walden Galleria first opened in 1989.