TAMPA, Fla. — The Lithium Battery Company recently purchased a large building in Tampa Bay for its future manufacturing of batteries for civilian and military use.

The company has been building batteries in China but is now shipping the equipment to Tampa and setting up manufacturing to be done in the United States.

The company has been around for 11 years and was founded by Nathan Staron.

“When we started looking at the whole equation, we estimated around 20 percent cost savings by not having the battery packs manufactured overseas,” Staron said.

He said that between tariffs and government incentives, it was the right move.

“There is a lot of energy to make this happen here, so we are very excited about it. Even the local outreach of businesses that want to be involved,” Staron said.

Staron said that there is 20 tons of automated equipment being shipped out of China to the Bay area. He says this move is attracting a lot of new business. Also, that this is just the first step – and he has plans to expand even more.

“We have a lot of customers coming to us to make their batteries and I don’t think its going to stop here," he said. "I think in the next year or two we are going to be purchasing more property in the Tampa Bay area."

However, economists say returning to the gold age of U.S. manufacturing is easier said than done. Professor Scott Solomon at the University of South Florida says competition with cheaper overseas manufacturing can be a challenge.

“It's very difficult to compete with countries that have much cheaper wages and have much cheaper land,” Solomon said.

For Staron, he wants to make “Made in America” a common phrase again. He hopes others follow suit.

“It does feel good to bring back manufacturing jobs, but the next challenge is going to be able to find the people to be able to run the equipment and teach them and train them,” Staron said.