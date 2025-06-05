BELLEVUE, Wis. — For decades, the area of Bellevue off Wisconsin 172 and Monroe Road was farm fields and nubs of roads waiting to be connected.

That started changing about a decade ago.

“The amount of growth and the amount of building that has taken place over the last couple of years has been pretty phenomenal,” said Andrew Vissers, the director of community development with the Village of Bellevue. “The location was just asking for this.”

Vissers said the growth has come from working with the property owner and a developer, Midwest Expansion.

“The initial rush that came in, it’s slowing down from that,” he said. “But we’re still seeing constant construction going on in this area and we likely will for the next year or so.”

Earlier this year, international investment firm Colliers reported demand for strategic retail locations is expected to remain strong. A first quarter report from NAI Pfefferle, a commercial real estate firm, indicated retail was strong.

“The commercial real estate market is doing better than most people think, but not as well as we would all like it to be,” it reported.

A highly visible location and the area’s growth is part of what drove Elie Saad at The Taqueria to locate its second family-owned restaurant to a specific part of Bellevue.

“We’re always looking for good locations. What we mean by good is a location that’s off the highway, easily accessible and visible,” he said. “Luckily, we found that here.”

The Taqueria opened in early June in a space once occupied by a Taco Bell.

“Was it easy to find? It was not,” Saad said about finding the perfect spot. “It’s limited, especially with how fast the Fox Cities is growing and how fast the greater Green Bay area is growing.”

Vissers said the growth is happening beyond just this section of the village and includes both residential and commercial.

“We’re always looking to diversify our base and not be so heavily concentrated in retail or something else but get that balance so we can weather any kind of uptick or downtick in the market,” he said.