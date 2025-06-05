CINCINNATI — Procter & Gamble announced Thursday it plans to eliminate 7,000 non-manufacturing roles over the next two years citing uncertainty in the economy, politics and other sectors.

"As always, employee separations will be managed with support and respect, and in line with our principles and values and local laws," the company wrote in a press release.

In the release, Procter & Gamble, which is headquartered in Cincinnati, outlined its restructuring strategy over the next few years as the company looks to navigate recent tariffs and uneven demand.

"Looking ahead, consumers face greater uncertainty. Competition is fierce," Procter & Gamble wrote in the release. "The geopolitical environment is unpredictable. And technology is rapidly transforming nearly every aspect of daily life. At the same time, we can unlock significant growth by better meeting the needs of currently unserved and under-served consumers, expanding into new segments, and growing markets to best-in-class levels."

To remain competitive, Procter & Gamble said over the next two years, it will reevaluate its brands and products. While it didn't list specific ones, Procter & Gamble said some will be eliminated.

Additionally, it said it plans to make "roles broader, teams smaller" for the two-year restructuring as the company looks toward leveraging digitization and automation.

Because of these upcoming changes, Procter & Gamble said the reduction of 7,000 jobs is necessary. The company added specific impacts by region or site are not yet available, but noted it will work with employees on separations and give them "support and respect."

Procter & Gamble is known for many brands, including Tide, Pantene, Febreze, Pampers and Head & Shoulders.

U.S. consumer sentiment fell slightly in May for the fifth straight month, surprising economists. The preliminary reading of the University of Michigan’s closely watched consumer sentiment index declined 2.7% on a monthly basis to 50.8, the second-lowest level in the nearly 75-year history of the survey. The only lower reading was in June 2022. Since January, sentiment has tumbled nearly 30%.

And on Wednesday the Congressional Budget Office released an analysis that said that President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff plan would cut deficits by $2.8 trillion over a 10-year period while shrinking the economy, raising the inflation rate and reducing the purchasing power of households overall.

Baked into the CBO analysis is a prediction that households would ultimately buy less from countries hit with added tariffs. The budget office estimates that the tariffs would increase the average annual rate of inflation by 0.4 percentage points in 2025 and 2026.

In April, Procter & Gamble noted during a conference call that the biggest U.S. tariff impacts were coming from raw and packaging materials and some finished product sourced from China. The company said that it would be looking at sourcing options and productivity improvements to mitigate the tariff impact, but that it may also have to raise prices on some products.

That same month, the Consumer Brands Association, which represents big food companies like Coca-Cola and General Mills as well as consumer product makers like Procter & Gamble, warned that although its businesses make most of their goods in the U.S., they now face tariffs on critical ingredients — like wood pulp for toilet paper or cinnamon — that must be imported because of domestic scarcity.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.