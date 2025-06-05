Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was suspended from office Thursday morning after being arrested and taken into custody on federal racketeering charges, according to officials.

BREAKING! Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez was arrested by @HSITampa following an investigation into a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties, which generated $21.6+ million in… pic.twitter.com/hVazzAo5Ba — HSI Tampa (@HSITampa) June 5, 2025

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order just before noon announcing Lopez's removal from office after he was charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Lopez has served with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office since 2003 and was first elected sheriff in 2020. He was re-elected again in 2024.

DeSantis has now appointed Florida Highway Patrol Central Region Chief Christopher Blackmon to serve as Osceola County Sheriff in the interim.

In a post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Lopez's arrest stems from a "Massive Central Florida Illegal Gambling Operation (and) Public Corruption Scheme."

This is a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community. We put great trust in our constitutional officers, especially those who are our communities' first line of defense.



However, the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of… pic.twitter.com/xXfkvl9v1k — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) June 5, 2025

Uthmeier expanded on his post in a news release, saying the investigation of Lopez started in 2023. Led by Homeland Security with cooperation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigation "uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties," the release said, noting that, "The organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds."

The release accused Lopez of taking campaign contributions and personal payments as he played "a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement."

“As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions. This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in the release. “Florida’s sheriffs are leaders for not only their office and deputies, but for their community and the citizens that elected them. I want to thank our agents and analysts who worked diligently on this case with HSI and the Office of Statewide Prosecution to make sure that law enforcement officers are held to the standards expected of them.”

Officials say additional arrest warrants are expected to be issued for other individuals in the coming days.

Osceola County Manager Don Fisher released a statement saying that while county officials did not have any role in the investigation of Lopez, "the County and Commission stand ready at the helm to support Interim Sheriff Christopher Blackmon and the courageous men and women of the Osceola Sheriff’s Department however we can during this period, as appropriate."

According to the Lake County Jail, Lopez was being held without bond pending a June 30 arraignment.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.