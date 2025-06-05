Roughly 180 jobs are being lost in Fayetteville, North Carolina as Alpek announces it will close its DAK Americas Cedar Creek facility.

The Mexico-based company said in a release it will cease operations by July 31.

“This decision is aligned with Alpek’s long-term strategy to optimize its global footprint and focus on its more competitive and scalable assets,” the statement said.

Alpek said the closure will allow the company to save around $20 million annually on a run-rate basis starting in 2026, which will allow it to “solidify its core business and strengthen its financial position.”

Alpek purchased the Fayetteville site in 2001. The plant is responsible for PET resin and rPET flake production.

“The Company will reallocate its production to continue serving its customers with high-quality products and sustainable solutions by leveraging its regional and global network,” the company said.

DAK Americas, a subsidiary of Alpek, is headquartered in Charlotte. The Charlotte facility will become the only Alpek plant in North Carolina after the Fayetteville closure.